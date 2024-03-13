Tinubu’s Govt Postpones Students Loan Launch Indefinitely, Gives Reason
- President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led federal government has suspended the launch of the Students Loan Scheme indefinitely
- The Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Education Loan Fund, Akintunde Sawyer, said the launch will no longer hold on Thursday, March 14
- According to Sawyer, the federal government cannot give a specific date for the launch of the scheme
FCT, Abuja - The launch of the Nigerian Students Loan Scheme has suffered a major setback after it was postponed indefinitely by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led federal government.
This is coming a few days before its scheduled take-off date of Thursday, March 14, 2024.
The Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Education Loan Fund, Akintunde Sawyer, said the launch was postponed due to some corrections that are being made around the launch of the scheme.
Sawyer stated this during an interview with ARISE NEWS on Tuesday, March 12, The Punch reported.
He said that no specific date can be given as Tinubu’s administration wants all the stakeholders to be aligned and nobody blindsided, according to Business Day.
“Unfortunately, I won’t be able to commit to a specific date. We are sort of waiting to ensure that all the stakeholders are aligned to make sure that nobody is blindsided, then we can actually roll this out in a meaningful, comprehensive, wholesome and sustainable way.”
Tinubu's govt explains how students will access loans
Legit.ng earlier reported that Sawyerr explained how the student loan would be accessed by interested Nigerians. He said there will be no human contact in accessing the loan as everything will be automated and funds for successful students will be transferred to the schools’ accounts.
Tinubu directed NELFUND to expand the student loan program to include students interested in skill-development programmes. The President said skill acquisition is as important as obtaining undergraduate and graduate academic qualifications.
