A Federal High Court in Abuja issued a bench warrant for Adeniyi Adeyemi after he failed to appear for arraignment on an eight-count charge of conspiracy, forgery and impersonation

Nigeria Police Force Intelligence Response Team arrested Adeyemi in Osun State on Tuesday, with the Police confirming he was subsequently moved to Abuja via Ibadan

Adeyemi's counsel told the court his client feared for his life and had written to President Tinubu over alleged threats, but the judge ordered the arrest regardless

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

The Nigeria Police Force has arrested Adeniyi Adeyemi, the self-styled Director-General of the alleged Presidential Foreign Investment Promotion Council, from his hideout in Osun State.

Legit.ng reports that a Federal High Court in Abuja issued a bench warrant for his arrest following his absence at his scheduled arraignment on Tuesday, July 14, 2026.

Police arrest Adeniyi Adeyemi from his hideout in Osun State. Photo credit: Adeniyi Adeyemi/@PoliceNG

Source: Twitter

Justice Mohammed Umar issued the warrant after granting an oral application by lead prosecutor Wisdom Madaki.

The case, marked FHC/ABJ/CR/562/2025, centres on an eight-count charge of conspiracy, forgery and impersonation linked to the operation of the purported organisation, which the Presidency has repeatedly stated does not exist.

Adeyemi's legal counsel, Genesis Francis, opposed the arrest application, telling the court that his client had written to President Bola Tinubu over alleged threats to his life and wished to remain alive to defend himself in court.

Justice Umar's response was pointed: "The court will help him be alive," before ordering the warrant. The case has been adjourned to September 30, 2026, for arraignment.

How Adeyemi was tracked down in Osun

According to The Punch, security sources said a Department of State Services team had trailed Adeyemi for over a week before his eventual capture.

Adeyemi reportedly switched off his mobile phones for approximately two days to evade detection.

The DSS team eventually stepped back, allowing Police Intelligence Response Team operatives, led by CSP Moses Lohor, to take over the operation in Osun State.

A security source confirmed that Adeyemi was apprehended on Tuesday morning, July 14, 2026, and was immediately transported to Ibadan before being moved to Abuja.

The source noted that the Osun State Police Command Commissioner, Ibrahim Gotan, was only informed after the operation had concluded.

Aminu Koji, Personal Assistant to the Force Public Relations Officer, confirmed the arrest in a brief statement:

"We have just confirmed the arrest of Mr Adeniyi Adeyemi by a team of the Intelligence Response Team in Osun State. Thank you."

Osun State Police Command spokesman Abiodun Ojelabi also confirmed the arrest but declined to provide further details.

Police arrest Adeyemi on 8 counts of conspiracy and forgery. Photocredit: @PoliceNG

Source: Twitter

Adeyemi claimed he borrowed N400m for Tinubu's appointment

Recall that Adeyemi revealed he got a N400 million loan for his controversial DG appointment in a non-existent agency in the administration of President Bola Tinubu

His claims of bribery and allegations have sparked widespread debate about Nigeria's institutional integrity and accountability.

Adeyemi made the claim in a viral interview, raising critical questions about the legitimacy of appointments and the role of government officials.

Adeyemi urges Tinubu to set up independent panel

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Adeyemi wrote an open letter calling on President Tinubu to constitute an independent, multi-stakeholder investigative panel.

Adeyemi argued that the ICPC, which Tinubu directed to probe the PFIPC controversy, cannot credibly investigate a matter in which the government is a central party.

He also raised fears for his personal safety, linking his concerns to the death and alleged demolition of a hotel connected to a key figure in the PFIPC case.

Source: Legit.ng