Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

State House, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of the management team for the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND)

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale disclosed this in a statement issued on Friday, April 5.

Tinubu appoints Akintunde Sawyerr as NELFUND Managing Director/CEO Photo credit: @officialABAT

Source: Facebook

Special Assistant to President Tinubu on Social Media, Olusegun Dada shared the statement via his X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @DOlusegun

According to the statement, Tinubu appointed:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

(1) Mr. Akintunde Sawyerr - Managing Director/CEO

(2) Mr. Frederick Oluwafemi Akinfala - Executive Director, Finance and Administration

(3) Mr. Mustapha Iyal - Executive Director, Operations

Ngelale said the appointment is in line with Tinubu’s determination to ensure sustainable higher education and critical skill development for all Nigerian students and the youth.

The presidential spokesman added that Tinubu expects that

“The necessary apparatuses are expeditiously put in place for the effective take-off of this pivotal Fund for the immediate and lasting benefit of Nigerian students and families in all parts of the country.”

Source: Legit.ng