The Lagos State University has provided a guide for its students to access the federal government's student loan scheme

This initiative is part of the Nigeria Education Loan Fund (NELFUND), established by the Access to Higher Education Act of 2024

LASU students who are interested in the loan scheme can get further assistance through the official NELFUND website and by visiting the institution's main campus

The federal government led by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu through the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) has announced that applications for student loans are now open.

The management of the Lagos State University (LASU) disclosed this and explained how its students could access the loan.

In a post shared on its X page and sighted by Legit.ng on Tuesday, August 6, LASU announced that the opportunity is designed to provide financial support to students pursuing their academic goals and require assistance for educational expenses.

This is coming few weeks after the President approved N35 billion for the scheme’s take-off, targeting 70,000 initial applicants, Channels TV reported.

Student loan for LASU students: How to apply

Interested students are invited to apply through the official NELFUND website at http://nelf.gov.ng.

Application deadline:

Early applications are encouraged.

Also, LASU students are, however, encouraged to visit the institution's main campus for further inquiries and assistance.

The tweet read:

"For further questions or assistance, please visit the Directorate of Special Interventions, 3rd Floor, Babatunde Raji Fashola Senate Building, LASU main campus, Ojo.

"Don't miss out on this incredible opportunity to invest in your future!

"We are LASU, We are Great!

Tinubu appoints Jim Ovia as chairman of student loan fund

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu appointed renowned banker, Jim Ovia, CFR as the Chairman of the Board of the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND).

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Chief Ajuri Ngelale disclosed this in a statement issued on Friday, April 26.

The special assistant to the President on Social Media, Olusegun Dada, shared the statement via its X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @DOlusegun.

