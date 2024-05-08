Global site navigation

BREAKING: EFCC to Arraign Buhari's Former Minister Over Alleged N2.7 Billion Fraud
BREAKING: EFCC to Arraign Buhari's Former Minister Over Alleged N2.7 Billion Fraud

by  Ridwan Adeola

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public journalism.

Maitama, Abuja - The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) will arraign the immediate past aviation minister, Hadi Sirika.

As reported by Premium Times on Wednesday, May 8, Sirika will be brought to trial before Justice Sylvanus Oriji of the high court of the federal capital territory (FCT), Maitama, Abuja, on Thursday, May 9.

EFCC will arraign Sirika and his daughter on Thursday, May 9, 2024.
Channels Television also noted the development.

Sirika, who served under the administration of former president Muhammadu Buhari, would be arraigned on a six-count amended charge.

To be arraigned alongside Sirika are his daughter, Fatima; Jalal Hamma, and Al-Duraq Investment Limited, for alleged abuse of office.

More to follow...

