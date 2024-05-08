BREAKING: EFCC to Arraign Buhari's Former Minister Over Alleged N2.7 Billion Fraud
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public journalism.
Maitama, Abuja - The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) will arraign the immediate past aviation minister, Hadi Sirika.
As reported by Premium Times on Wednesday, May 8, Sirika will be brought to trial before Justice Sylvanus Oriji of the high court of the federal capital territory (FCT), Maitama, Abuja, on Thursday, May 9.
Channels Television also noted the development.
Sirika, who served under the administration of former president Muhammadu Buhari, would be arraigned on a six-count amended charge.
To be arraigned alongside Sirika are his daughter, Fatima; Jalal Hamma, and Al-Duraq Investment Limited, for alleged abuse of office.
More to follow...
Source: Legit.ng