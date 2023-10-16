Aisha Alkali Wakil (a.k.a Mama Boko Haram) alongside Tahiru Saidu Daura and Prince Lawal Shoyode have pleaded not guilty to charges placed against them by the EFCC

They were arraigned before Justice Umaru Fadawu of the Borno State High Court, Maiduguri on Monday, October 16

The anti-graft agency confirmed the development via a post shared on its official website on social media (X)

Borno state, Maiduguri - The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC), on Monday, October 16, arraigned Aisha Alkali Wakil (a.k.a Mama Boko Haram) alongside Tahiru Saidu Daura and Prince Lawal Shoyode w before Justice Umaru Fadawu of the Borno State High Court, Maiduguri.

Mama Boko Haram and two others appeared in court on Monday, October 16, as the trial over the N150m fraud continues.

Mama Boko Haram and others were arraigned on two-count charges bordering on conspiracy and cheating to the tune of N150,000,000.00 (One Hundred and Fifty Million Naira only).

The anti-graft agency confirmed the development in a post shared on its X page (formerly Twitter) on Monday.

The two-count charges highlighted below

According to the post, count two of the charges reads:

“That you Aisha Alkali Wakil, Tahiru Saidu Daura and Prince Lawal Shoyode, while being the Chief Executive Officer, Programme Manager and Country Director respectively of Complete Care and Aid Foundation, (a Non-Governmental Organisation) and Saidu Mukhtar (at large) sometimes in August, 2018 in Maiduguri, Borno State within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, dishonestly induced one Alhaji Bulama Bakki CEO Bakki Commodity Investment Company Limited and Ngumati Investment Company Limited under the guise of executing a contract for the supply of 5000 bags of high quality white beans of 50kg each at the rate of N23,000 (Twenty Three Thousand Naira) only each and seven unit mobile ultra-scanning Machines solar energy (2018 brand) at the rate of N5, 000,000.00 (Five Million Naira) only totaling N 150,000,000.00 (One Hundred and Fifty Million Naira only) which he did and you refused to pay him and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 320(a) of the Borno State Penal Code Law Cap 102 and punishable under section 322 of the same Law.”

After their arraignment, the defendants pleaded ‘not guilty’ to the charges when they were read to them at the court.

Meanwhile, counsels for the prosecution, A.I. Arogha and S.O. Saka prayed to the court for a trial date and remand the defendants in correctional facility custody.

Justice Fadawu thereafter adjourned the matter and ordered the remand of the defendants at a Correctional Centre.

Justice Umaru Fadawu of the Borno State High Court adjourned the case and ordered the remand of Wakil, Daura and Shoyode pending their trial.

The arraignment of the celebrated activist Wakil, who earned the nickname ‘Mama Boko Haram’ for her past intermediary role between the government and Boko Haram insurgents, has attracted significant attention.

