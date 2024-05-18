A video featuring the CEO of Zenith Bank, Adaora, welcoming her sons at an event went viral on TikTok

The video, set in a dimly lit hall, captures the moment her sons walked in, met with enthusiastic cheers from the crowd

Although it was uncertain if the occasion was a birthday, Adaora’s joy was evident as she hugged her sons and even performed a brief dance

She embraced them warmly, her joy evident, and then delighted the audience with an impromptu dance, adding a touch of spontaneity and charm to the occasion, as shown by @jesusmakemedance.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Convenant Son said:

“Congratulations to them.”

Chukwuma Ubani wrote:

“D Boyz just wanted to play FIFA, they don't look like they are into parties.”

Ife:

“Na POS camera dem use, abi na the lighting?”

Peace_ob:

“Zenith bank please you people should update your Coustomer's care number on line biko.”

Zenith Bank appoints first female GMD/CEO

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Zenith Bank, one of Nigeria's leading financial institutions, has announced the appointment of Adaora Umeoji as the new Group Managing Director/Chief Executive.

The announcement was made in a statement released by the bank to the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) on Tuesday, March 19, 2024.

This makes her the first female GMD to lead the bank, where she serves as the deputy GMD. Umeoji's appointment is, however, subject to the approval of the Central Bank.

In a recent development, Legit.ng also reported that Adaora Umeoji has been named Zenith Bank's new Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer (GMD/CEO), subject to approval by the Central Bank of Nigeria.

