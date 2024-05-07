The 2023 GovSpend Media Fellowship has demanded the immediate release of Daniel Ojukwu, a journalist with the Foundation for Investigative Journalism (FIJ)

Legit.ng reports that the fellows expressed their worry over the safety of journalists in Africa’s largest democracy, Nigeria

In a statement signed by 12 top Nigerian journalists, the journalism fellows said the demand followed the report of the controversial arrest of the

FCT, Abuja - The 2023 GovSpend Media Fellowship, an initiative of BudgIT, has urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to immediately intervene in the ordeal of Daniel Ojukwu.

Legit.ng reports that Ojukwu, a journalist with the Foundation for Investigative Journalism (FIJ), has been in police custody since Wednesday, May 1, after he was controversially arrested in Lagos, sparking outrage from several media practitioners and human rights activists.

Ojukwu was reportedly detained over a story he authored on contract procurement by the office of the senior special assistant to the president on sustainable development goals (OSSAP-SDGs).

Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire, the senior special assistant to President Tinubu on sustainable development goals and a former deputy-governor of Lagos, headed the contract acquisition.

The family of the journalist and FIJ management were initially not aware of his whereabouts until 48 hours after he was declared missing.

The journalist was not allowed to communicate with his family members and friends as his mobile gadgets were seized.

Muyiwa Adejobi, the spokesperson of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), said the journalist has a case to answer over alleged violation of sections of the Cybercrime Prohibition Act 2015.

Reacting to the continued detention of Ojukwu, 2023 fellows of the GovSpend Media which Ojukwu is part of, expressed strong concern.

The Fellowship’s statement signed by 12 Nigerian journalists, obtained by Legit.ng on Tuesday, May 7, stated that President Tinubu should instruct the inspector general of police (IGP) to release Ojukwu without delay.

It partly reads:

“We urge President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to intervene immediately and instruct the inspector general of police to release Daniel Ojukwu without delay.

“Furthermore, we encourage the authorities to cease their unconstitutional actions and respect the rights of journalists and whistleblowers in Nigeria.

"We condemn this gross violation of human rights and all unjust actions targeted at journalists for their commitment to truth and transparency.”

