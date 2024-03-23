The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has introduced a convenient method for Nigerians to update their NIN details, which have become mandatory for SIM card registration and banking transactions

The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has announced a new, easy way for Nigerians to modify their data on the National Identification Number (NIN).

Having an NIN has become compulsory, following the federal government's directive asking telecommunication companies to block SIM cards not linked with the number.

Applicants wait to obtain national identity numbers at the NIMC office, in the Lagos state capital of Ikeja, on December 30, 2020. Photo by PIUS UTOMI EKPEI/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Also, apart from its requirement for SIM usage, NIN is also needed for all banking transactions in the country, which requires identity verification and several other things, according to NIMC.

Before now, Nigerians who wanted to modify their data on NIN have had to go through a difficult process, besieging NIMC's offices nationwide.

However, the commission has announced that all modifications on the NIN can now be done seamlessly on the NIMC Self-Service App.

NIN: How to modify your data

Log on to https://selfservicemodification.nimc.gov.ng

Click on Register if you don't have an account

Click on login if you already have an account

After login, you will be requested to provide your NIN, last name and email address

After providing the above, the data modification channel will be accessible

NIN data modification: What Nigerians are saying

Meanwhile, Nigerians have been reacting to the new innovation by the NIMC and sharing their experiences.

Aminu Abdulhamid Abdullahi, @Amijex, said:

"This is very commendable from you. Nigerians have been going through a lot on this issue. I entered the site, and it is working very well. Congratulations."

MohdBashir Olanrewaju Abdulyekeen, @Abdyekeen_Bash, said:

"This is what you should have done long before now. You made me spend time, money and resources trying to correct my name."

betty, @Omoejigbo, said:

"I used the self-service yesterday, and it worked seamlessly. Just waiting for the modification and my new NIMC slip."

Ahmed Kansulum, @kansulum, said:

"I used the self-service last night 22/03/24, at about 8:27 pm and rearranged my name, can you assist me to confirm if the update has taken effect now?"

