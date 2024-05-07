SERAP has reacted angrily as the CBN directed deposit banks in the country to start charging 0.5% cybersecurity levy on transactions

In a terse statement on Tuesday, the non-governmental organisation issued a 48-hour notice to Bola Tinubu's government urging him to withdraw the directive or face legal action

This notice by SERAP is hours after the CBN said that the implementation of the levy would start two weeks from the date of the circular

FCT, Abuja - On Tuesday, May 7, the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) called for the immediate reversal of the 0.5% ‘cybersecurity levy’ imposed on Nigerians by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

SERAP, in a post shared on its website on X, threatened a legal action against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's led federal government if it failed to reverse the levy within a 48-hour timeframe.

The non-governmental organisation tweeted:

“The Tinubu administration must immediately withdraw the grossly unlawful CBN directive to implement section 44 of the Cybercrime Act 2024, which imposes a 0.5% 'cybersecurity levy' on Nigerians.

“We'll see in court if the directive is not withdrawn within 48 hours.”

