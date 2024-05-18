Nigerian politician Peter Obi recently paid a condolence visit to late actor Junior Pope’s family

A series of emotional photos and videos from the visit made the rounds online and netizens reacted to them

Many social media users praised Peter Obi for the move and called him a kind-hearted man

Former Nigerian presidential candidate, Peter Obi, was one of those who paid their last respects to late Nollywood actor, John Paul Obumneme Odonwodo aka Junior Pope.

On May 17, 2024, the late movie star was laid to rest in his hometown, Nsukka, in Enugu state, as well-wishers and colleagues gathered to show love to his family.

Fans react as Peter Obi visits late Junior Pope's family. Photos: @iamkennethokonkwo

Source: Instagram

On May 18, 2024, Nollywood actor and the presidential spokesperson for Labour Party, Kenneth Okonkwo, took to his Instagram page to share snaps of Peter Obi with the deceased actor’s family.

In one post, Peter Obi was seen signing the condolence register and also being surrounded by the late Junior Pope’s three sons as they took photos with him. The former presidential candidate also consoled the actor’s widow, Jennifer.

See the photos below:

Another video was posted from the condolence visit of Peter Obi consoling Junior Pope’s mother as she broke down in tears. The politician also gave money in an envelope to the family during the visit. See the clips below:

Netizens react as Peter Obi visits Junior Pope’s family

Many Nigerians on social media were pleased to see Peter Obi showing love to Junior Pope’s family members. Read some of their comments below:

Nestormarcel_official:

“Peter Obi came , I didn’t see any security, Zuby Michael came with squad . It is well.”

Adaora09:

“As usual...PO is always going round doing good ❤️.”

donjarex:

“HE Peter obi is a truly servant of the most high God he has been doing wonderfully wonders in the life of common civilians. His impacts is unforgettable. We will never forget his good works may almighty God continue to strengthen him with good health and blessings.. Amen.”

Chikezieraymond:

“❤️❤️❤️❤️. This is so lovely. One day you shall lead this country…”

royal_touch_concepts:

“It is well.”

eve.2715:

“This man's humility is out of this world. His heart always goes out to all without exception.”

realanitabrown:

“This hurts different .”

egbujor_chiamaka:

“Chai God bless you both for coming.”

bhennyjames:

“It’s well. God console this Family well done sir @mr Peter Obi our president in the nearest future.”

Dukeof_sjw:

“This man eehh! Such a special breed! Again, character is inbuilt.”

thefoodnetworknig2:

“Such a kind hearted man! Bless him.”

