FCT, Abuja - Atiku Abubakar, the former vice president of Nigeria, has raised concerns over President Bola Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima's absence from the presidential villa, the seat of power.

The former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate raised the alarm on Monday, May 6, in a statement he personally signed and seen by Legit.ng.

Why Tinubu, Shettima leave Aso Rock

Atiku said he was worried about the report that the president and his vice were not in the country at the same time, adding that the country is in a dire situation at the moment.

President Tinubu was last seen at the 2024 Special World Economic Forum on Global Collaboration, Growth, and Energy for Development in Riyadh, the Saudi Arabian capital, on Saturday and Sunday, April 28 and 28.

The presidency has been quiet about the president's whereabouts, and the opposition has continued to ask questions.

On Sunday evening, May 5, Vice President Shettima departed the country for Dallas, the United States (US), to represent President Tinubu at the US-Africa Business Summit 2024.

Atiku reacts as Tinubu, Shettima's absence

Speaking on the development on Monday, the former vice president said:

"I have been inundated by reports of the absence of the president and vice president from the country. It is unprecedented that the two leaders will be absent from the country at the same time, especially now that the nation is faced with daunting challenges.

"The question that readily comes to mind is who is in charge of government at this point, or is it right to assume that we are on autopilot?"

