Members of the APC loyalists forum protested at the headquarters of the EFCC on Friday, May 3

The protesters asked the Ola Olukoyede-led agency to reopen a funds diversion case against Bello Matawalle, the current minister of state for defence

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering governance in Nigeria.

FCT, Abuja - Some protesters from Zamfara state have called on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to reopen investigations on Nigeria's minister of state for defence, Bello Matawalle.

As reported by The Nation on Friday, May 3, the demonstrators, under the auspices of the All Progressives Congress (APC) loyalists forum, occupied the entrance to the headquarters of the EFCC in Abuja.

Protesters storm EFCC office over Matawalle’s case. Photo credits: @Waspapping_, @Bellomatawalle1

Source: Twitter

They urged the EFCC to investigate all petitions against the former Zamfara governor, including the alleged contract diversion up to the tune of N70 billion during his time as the No.1 citizen of the state.

Channels Television also noted the development.

Matawalle: EFCC receives protesters' letter

Meanwhile, Wilson Uwujaren, the EFCC's director of public affairs, received a protest letter on behalf of the chairman of the anti-graft agency, Olukoyede.

Uwujaren assured the protesters that the commission is determined to pursue every alleged corruption case to a logical conclusion.

See some photos and video from the protest below:

It would be recalled that in May 2023, the EFCC disclosed that Matawalle is being investigated over the alleged diversion of N70 billion from the Zamfara state treasury.

The EFCC alleged that Matawalle diverted the money through proxies and contractors.

In January 2024, the EFCC said the minister's case would be reviewed. However, no significant update has been provided by the EFCC since then.

Meanwhile, Matawalle fumed at the EFCC's allegation.

According to him, the EFCC boss at the time, Abdulrasheed Bawa, demanded a $2 million bribe.

The APC chieftain and ally of President Bola Tinubu stated that Bawa had questions to answer on alleged corruption.

