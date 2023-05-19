The governor of Zamfara state, Bello Matewalle, has accused the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa, of demanding a $2 million bribe from him.

This is coming after the anti-graft agency on Thursday, May 18, declared that the embattled governor was on their hit list for investigation on issues bordering fraud worth billions of naira.

Governor Matawalle told BBC Hausa that the EFCC boss demanded a bribe f $2 million from him. Photo: Governor Bello Matawalle and EFCC

EFCC's declaration was reported to be a response to Governor Matewalle's call for Bawa to resign as the anti-graft agency's boss for alleged corrupt practices.

As reported by Daily Trust, the EFCC boss was said to have responded again, stating that he had no skeleton in his cupboard while urging the governor to direct his allegations to the appropriate authorities for probing.

It was gathered that Gov Matawalle had granted an interview to BBC Hausa, where he disclosed that Bawa had demanded a $2 million bribe from him.

He said:

“If he exits office, people will surely know he is not an honest person. I have evidence against him. Let him vacate office, I am telling you within 10 seconds probably more than 200 people will bring evidences of bribe he collected from them. He knows what he requested from me but I declined.

“He requested a bribe of $2 million from me and I have evidence of this. He knows the house we met, he invited me and told me the conditions. He told me governors were going to his office but I did not. If I don’t have evidence, I won’t say this.”

However, the antigraft agency has yet to officially respond to this allegation, with the commission's spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren, stating that he had not seen the interview.

