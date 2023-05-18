The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) said it would commence a probe on Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara state

The All Progressive Congress (APC) governor is being investigated for a whopping N70 billion fraud

He had gathered this money as a loan and diverted it to several accounts without executing the projects

FCT, Abuja - Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara state is currently on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission's (EFCC) radar for an alleged N70 billion fraud.

As reported by Daily Trust, the commission's chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa, disclosed this during a press briefing in Abuja on Thursday, May 18.

According to the EFCC, Gov Matawalle is on their list of priorities for cases bordering on fraud. Photo Credit: Economic and Financial Crimes Commission and Governor Bello Matawalle

During the press briefing, Bawa urged the general public to ignore the governor's antics, a member of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC).

Over the past few days, Governor Matawalle has been aiming shots at the commission to probe the cabinets of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Meanwhile, the EFCC recently detained the former minister of power, Sale Mamman, under investigation for an alleged N22 billion fraud.

Reacting to Governor Matawalle's outburst, the EFCC boss according to Vanguard said:

“It is intriguing that Matawalle would want to take on the role of a supervisor, who tells the EFCC whom to investigate. Is this a case of a “’thief’’ saying he must not be touched until other ‘’thieves’’ are caught?

“Unfortunately, it is not within Matawalle’s remit to dictate to the EFCC whom to arrest, when and where. Suspects in the custody of the Commission cut across all sectors and social class."

The commission noted that nobody is above the law so long the individual is on the radar of the anti-graft agency and confirms that the individual under investigation is guilty of the crime.

He said:

“Currently, a former minister of power is in the custody of the EFCC over a N22billion corruption allegation. That conveniently did not attract Matawalle’s attention."

Why Matawalle is on EFCC radar

Speaking on behalf of Bawa at the press briefing, the EFCC’s Director of Public Affairs, Osita Nwajah, said Matawalle is being investigated for allegations of “corruption, award of phantom contracts and diversion of over N70 billion.”

He noted that the diverted funds were being sourced as loans from banks for the execution of projects in Zamfara state.

According to Premium Times, Nwajah disclosed that “more than 100 companies have received payments from the funds, with no evidence of service rendered to the state.”

