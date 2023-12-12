Minister of state for defence, Bello Muhammad Matawalle, praised the Nigerian Army for successfully neutralising over 30 armed bandits, including notorious figures Ali Kawajo and Shehu Rakef

Ali Kawajo was identified as the mastermind behind a train bombing attack and the kidnapping of over 100 passengers in 2022

Matawale commended Chief of Army Staff Lt Gen TA Lagbaja and the entire Nigerian Army, urging them to sustain their efforts in combating insecurity in the country

FCT, Abuja - Bello Muhammad Matawalle, the minister of state for defence, has commended the Nigerian Army over its successful operations around Tungar Mangwaro in Niger state.

The minister, in a statement sent to Legit.ng, specifically commended the Army for neutralising over 30 armed bandits on Sunday, November 10.

Legit.ng gathers that two notorious bandits, Ali Kawajo and Shehu Rakef, were hit and killed during the operation.

Who are Ali Kawajo and Shehu Rakef?

It was reportedly Ali Kawajo who masterminded the train bombing attack and the kidnapping of over 100 passengers in 2022 and also the recent kidnap of students of Federal University, Gusau, in Zamfara state.

Both Ali Kawajo and Shehu Rakef, according to the statement, have also been behind most bandit activities in Kaduna, Niger and Zamfara states, most especially along road Abuja-Kaduna axis.

Matawale particularly congratulated the Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen TA Lagbaja and the Nigerian Army in general on the significant achievement and encouraged them not to rest in their efforts to fight insecurity in the country.

