A member of the National Minimum Wage Committee hints that President Bola Tinubu might announce a new minimum wage on May 1

Negotiations, according to the committee member, are underway to finalise discussions before the proposed announcement date

The committee member added that a meeting to consolidate reports from public hearings is scheduled to determine the negotiation's direction, as the current N30,000 minimum wage is set to expire on March 31

FCT, Abuja - A member of the National Minimum Wage Committee says President Bola Tinubu may announce the new minimum wage on May 1 in commemoration of the International Labour Day and backdate its implementation to April.

The member who spoke anonymously to The Punch said the committee was working to ensure that all negotiations regarding the new rate were finalised before then.

It was gathered that the president may announce the new minimum wage in his Workers’ Day address.

“Our target is to ensure that Mr President announces the minimum wage by the 1st of May, which is the Workers’ Day, for it to take effect from April. So, we are working to meet the timeline," the committee member was quoted as saying.

Minimum wage meeting continues

Meanwhile, the committee member said a meeting will soon be held to collate the reports from the zonal public hearings, which will provide direction on how to proceed with the negotiations.

Legit.ng gathers that the current minimum wage of N30,000 would cease to be valid on March 31.

However, the committee member said it was unlikely that the new minimum wage would be ready before then.

According to him, there was still a long way to go in arriving at an acceptable minimum wage for the country.

“The positions of the NLC, TUC, NECA (the Nigeria Employers Consultative Association) and the government will be looked at. Then, we will look at the aggregate, find a percentage, and arrive at what will be agreeable," he added.

