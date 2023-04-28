President Muhammadu Buhari's government has declared Monday, May 1st as a work-free day for Nigerian workers

The federal government has declared Monday, May 1st, as a public holiday to mark this year’s Workers Day celebration.

The minister of interior, Rauf Aregbesola, made the declaration on behalf of the Federal Government, a report by The Punch confirmed.

The federal government has declared Monday, May 1st, a public holiday for the Workers' Day celebration.

FG declares Monday a public holiday, Aregbesola confirmed

Aregbesola, in a statement signed by the permanent secretary, ministry of interior, Shuaib Belgore, on Friday, April 28, commended workers for their hard work, diligence and sacrifice, noting that their efforts are largely responsible for the greatness of the country and the respect Nigeria now commands in the comity of nations.

The minister said,

“There is dignity in labour, we have to have dedication and commitment to the work we do because it is vital to nation-building.”

