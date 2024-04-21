Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public journalism.

FCT, Abuja - Ahead of the May 1, 2024 workers’ day, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has listed seven demands that the federal government under the leadership of President Bola Tinubu is expected to fulfil.

Some demands were also made to state governments.

Legit.ng reports that the international workers' day, also known as Labour Day in some countries and often referred to as May Day, is a celebration of the working classes that occurs every year on 1 May, or the first Monday in May.

In a report by The Punch on Sunday, April 21, the newspaper said Hakeem Ambali, the NLC’s national treasurer, listed seven demands the congress had made from the federal and state governments.

He said:

“First, we expect that there should be improved labour government industrial relations, full implementation of minimum wage across the board for the federal, state, local government and private sector workers.

“Settlement of pension arrears, the establishment of compressed natural gas conversion centers in all senatorial districts, fixing of Port Harcourt and Kaduna refineries.

“Creation of state and local government police, granting of local government autonomy, granting of infrastructure support scheme to all local governments.”

Full list of NLC's demands below:

Creation of state and local government police. Granting of local government autonomy and granting of infrastructure support scheme to all local governments. Improved labour government industrial relations. Full implementation of minimum wage. Settlement of pension arrears. Establishment of compressed natural gas conversion centers. Fixing of Port Harcourt and Kaduna refineries.

