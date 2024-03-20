President Bola Tinubu has forwarded a bill to the House of Representatives to review and increase the salaries of the judicial officers

Tajudeen Abbas, the speaker of the House of Representatives, disclosed the development in a letter by Tinubu read during plenary

Tinubu had, in the 2024 budget, budgeted N342 billion for the judiciary, which was the highest the country has ever had

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu has made a significant move to increase the salaries of judicial workers as he sent a bill to amend the salaries of judicial workers to the House of Representatives for consideration.

This was disclosed in a letter from Tinubu to the Green Chamber read by the speaker of the House, Tajudeen Abbas, during plenary on Tuesday, March 19.

Tinubu set to increase salaries of judicial workers Photo Credit: Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Twitter

Tinubu to increase judicial workers' salaries

According to Premium Times, the bill is titled: "A Bill for an Act to prescribe the salaries, allowances and fringe benefits of judicial office holders in Nigeria and for related matters".

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

In the correspondence dated March 19, the president urged the House of Representatives to consider the acceleration and passage of the bill.

The letter reads in part:

“The Judicial Office Holders (Salaries and Allowances, Etc) Bill, 2024 seeks to prescribe salaries, allowances and fringe benefits for Judicial Officers, to end the prolonged stagnation in their remuneration and to reflect contemporary socio-economic realities."

How much is 2024 judiciary's budget?

Recall that the 2024 budget by President Tinubu set aside N342 billion for the judiciary, the highest ever in the country's history.

The House of Reps had passed the N1.2 trillion FCT 2024 budget and accepted the borrowing of N500 billion. Recall that the House also passed the 2024 Appropriation Bill of N1.2 trillion for the FCT.

During his campaign for the president's office, Tinubu vowed to reform and increase the salaries of the judiciary.

Tinubu breaks fast with service chiefs, others

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Tinubu met with the service chiefs during the iftar time, breaking the Ramadan fasting.

The president also had his Iftar moment with members of the executive council and heads of government agencies and parastatals.

The development came at a time when controversies were trailing the killings of about 17 soldiers in Delta state.

Source: Legit.ng