Workers in Taraba and Gombe states are demanding for a new minimum wage of N60,000

This is contrary to the demands of workers in the southwest, who were demanding a minimum of N794,000

The workers in the geopolitical zones in the country are presenting their demands to the presidential tripartite committee on the national minimum wage

The organised labour in Taraba and Gombe state has proposed a N60,000 new national minimum wage. At the same time, those in Bauchi and Adamawa demanded a 50 per cent increase in the current N30,000 minimum wage.

On their part, members of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in Borno and Yobe state said they will accept whatever the presidential tripartite committee on the national minimum wage comes up with.

According to Sahara Reporters, speaking at the committee's hearing, which was held in Yola, the Adamawa state capital, Joe Ajaero, the president of the NLC, called for a market survey before the workers would reach a consensus on the new minimum wage.

The demands of the six states in the northeast differ from those being made by the southwest states. In Lagos, the southwest states asked for N794,000 as the new minimum wage.

Ajaero counsels workers on new minimum wage

Ajaero, who chaired the North-East public hearing of the national new minimum wage on Thursday, March 7, said the current minimum wage was not far from "a starvation wage."

The NLC president said determining a new minimum wage was a waste of time without knowing what the market said.

During the hearing, Kaletapwa Farauta, the deputy governor of Adamawa state, said in light of the prevailing hardships in the country, no minimum wage would be sufficient for the workers.

On his part, Governor Bala Mohammad of Bauchi state said the current sharing formula should be reviewed based on the number of people living in each state.

Southwest workers demand minimum wage

Legit.ng earlier reported that members of the NLC in the Southwest proposed N794,000 new minimum wage during the hearing of the presidential tripartite committee for national minimum wage.

The demand was presented by the Lagos state chapter of the NLC on behalf of other states in the southwest region during the committee hearing.

The tripartite committee was created by President Bola Tinubu and chaired by vice president Kashim Shettima.

