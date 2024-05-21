A man who uses compressed natural gas (CNG) to run his vehicle has said it is cheaper and cost-effective than PMS

Also, the man said it is safe to use and that at the time, he bought it at around N230 per cubic meter and that N3450 could fill a car

Currently, there are reports that CNG is being sold at N200 and above per cubic meter in some filling stations that have it

A man who uses CNG as fuel for his car said he was not worried when the price of petroleum motor spirit (PMS) went up.

He said he saw the news that PMS price had been increased, and he laughed it off because he uses CNG as fuel instead of PMS.

People using CNG said it is a cheaper type of fuel. Photo credit: Getty Images/Poco_bw and TikTok/David Omoregie. Photo used for illustration only.

Source: UGC

In a video shared by Arise News, another man, Oke Yusuf, who is knowledgeable about CNG and also uses it, says it is completely safe.

Yusuf said the tank used to store CNG is bulletproof and cannot just catch fire if there is a leakage.

He said:

"For the 65 litres, it can take up to 150km of distance travelled. If you are buying it, it is about N3450 because the price for the gas is N230 per cubic meter. So if you are filling up that 65 litre, which is 15 cubic meters, it is going to cost you a total of N3450, and it is going to take for a distance covered of 150km."

The video was posted in July 2023 at a time when PMS prices went up in Nigeria, and drivers searched for alternative sources of fuel.

Currently, there are reports that CNG is sold at N200 per cubic meter in some filling stations.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to CNG-powered vehicles

@bruceboss said:

"This is where the government should subsidize installation for all public transport vehicles. This is where palliative should go."

@b'Calous said:

"It's been around for a while, but the challenges are still enormous. If a 15kg cover 150km/hr, how do I refill lets say I'm traveling from abuja to Gombe?"

Lady laments high cost of PMS

Meanwhile, a lady bought PMS, and she shared her frustration due to the price she bought it at a time when PMS scarcity was reported in Nigeria

The lady, Chidimma, said she bought PMS at N800 and wished that she would once again buy it at N150 per litre

Over the weekend, there were media reports that petrol was being sold at N2000 per litre in some states in northern Nigeria

Source: Legit.ng