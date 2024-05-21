The senate president, Godswill Akpabio, has given Afrobeats singer, Davido, a piece of fatherly advice during his visit to Abuja

Akpabio advised the 31-year-old superstar not to allow anyone to drag him into politics in Nigeria

The federal lawmaker said President Bola Tinubu’s administration will do everything possible to support the entertainment industry

FCT, Abuja - The senate president, Godswill Akpabio, told Afrobeats singer, Davido, that President Bola Tinubu’s administration is ready to work across party lines “for the interest of the country”.

Akpabio advised Davido to continue to be the best in the entertainment industry and not to allow anyone to drag him into politics.

The lawmaker stated this when the 31-year-old singer paid him a courtesy visit in Abuja on Monday, May 20, TheCable reports.

The former Akwa Ibom state governor thanked Davido for making Nigeria proud within the International Community.

He said:

“Even though your administration is a PDP one but we work across party lines for the interest of Nigeria. The only major thing that is common to all of us is the interest of this country and it is a country that has given you so much love.

“It is a country with a population that is unmatched anywhere else in Africa. Over 240 million Nigerians. So I want you to continue to remain a great Ambassador of our country. Don’t allow anybody to drag you into politics. Continue to do your best in the entertainment industry."

As reported by Leadership, Akpabio added:

“You have made us very proud within the International Community. We will do everything possible to support the entertainment industry.”

