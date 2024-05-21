Wig maker and Guinness World Record holder Helen Williams broke another record for the widest wig in the world

In a video, she was seen making the gigantic gold wig which was observed by a group of people

When she completed the wig, she wore it on her head and showed off its different angles gently as she moved

Another Guinness World Record has been set by a Nigerian wig maker Helen Williams who previously set the record for the longest handmade wig and most hair clips in a wig in 30 seconds.

Helen Williams displays the widest wig in the world. Image credit: @hair_rite_9ja

Source: Instagram

She set the record for the widest wig in the world with her 11 ft 11 inches wig that extended to the ground.

The 31-year-old lady showed the process of making the wig in a video on her Instagram page and displayed the rare-sized fashion item gently as she turned in different directions.

It was made from more than 800 bundles of auburn hair, and she spent N4,138,200 on the materials. The process took her over a month to accomplish.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Nigerians and the quest to break records

Just like Helen, many other Nigerians have broken the GWR. Some of them include celebrity chef Hilda Bassey, aka Hilda Baci, and chess master Tunde Onakoya, who completed a 58-hour chess marathon.

Nigerians are also known to support their own and they did not disappoint in hailing Helen to achieve this feat.

Watch Helen's wig video below:

Reactions to Helen's GWR record

Several netizens have reacted to Helen's record for the widest wig in the world. While many have praised her, others felt it was not necessary. See some of their reactions below:

@tiernyolalere:

"Now ask yourself wetin be this?"

@mscaramel8:

"For a moment I thought this was a Tiannah Styling creation."

@snag_inspector:

"To what end?"

@poshlittleones_ng:

"Oh, she did another one?"

@nonye_okelue:

"Nigerians I thought una don tear the book?"

@stylebysmokie_:

"Does this make sense to you, ma?"

@sabiigirlfashion:

"There's always something extra about Nigerians."

@elizabethamani:

"Mami water."

Helen makes the longest handmade wig

Legit.ng earlier reported that Helen had become a Guinness World Records title holder with her handmade wig.

The lady made a wig measuring 351.28 meters, according to the Guinness World Records.

Helen set out to accomplish the task earlier in 2023, and she spent 11 days making the wig, which has now entered the record books.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng