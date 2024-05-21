A lady ordered a beautiful corporate outfit from her fashion designer and what she got met her expectation

The original outfit was worn by celebrity stylist Veekee James and the recreated style had the applause of many

Some people compared Veekee's outfit, which has been copied by celebrity chef Hilda Baci, and now another person

A fashion designer displayed expertise as she made an outfit inspired by her celebrated colleague in the field Victoria James, aka Veekee James.

Lady recreates this Veekee James' lovely outfit. Image credit: @veekee_james

The attire comprised a long grey dress which was combined with a white long-sleeve shirt.

Just like Veekee, the lady combined her outfit with a beautiful hairstyle and rocked a black handbag that complemented her looks.

She looked stunning in her makeup and sunglasses which made her look like a diva.

Netizens loved the lady's gorgeous outfit and admitted that they preferred it over what Veekee wore.

Check out the outfits below:

Peeps react to the lady's outfit

See some of the reactions from netizens about what the fashion designer delivered compared to what was ordered below:

@ki_da_cute:

"And you killed it."

@answervictor__:

"The finishing is on fire."

@fleaky_susan':

"I love the after abeg."

@squashymamaa:

"I love the after."

@lizlynnfazion:

"Loved the after. Nailed it.

@yolanged:

"Beautiful."

@residentnurse:

"Excellent."

@geo_cosmestics:

"Better than the before."

