The European Union (EU) Rapid Alert System for Dangerous Non-Food Products (RAPEX) has recalled the Caro White Skin Lightening Beauty Lotion

NAFDAC issued a public notification about the recall urging Nigerians to discontinue the sale, use and submit stock to their nearest office

The body urged healthcare professionals and consumers to report adverse events experienced with the use of the cream

FCT, Abuja - The National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC), has raised an alarm after the European Union (EU) Rapid Alert System for Dangerous Non-Food Products (RAPEX) recalled Caro White Skin Lightening Beauty Lotion.

Caro White failed to comply with the Cosmetic Products Regulation due to its high concentration of Kojic Acid, which surpasses the allowable maximum concentration of one per cent.

This is contained in a statement on NAFDAC’s website, ‘Public Alert No. 15/2023 – Alert on the Recall of Ivorian Made Skin Lightening Beauty Lotion’, issued on May 13.

NAFDAC notified the public that the lotion’s high concentration of Kojic Acid is associated with potential endocrine-disrupting properties.

The body advised importers, distributors, retailers, and consumers to exercise caution and vigilance regarding the product.

NAFDAC said while the product is not in its database, anybody in possession of the product should discontinue the sale or use and submit stock to the nearest NAFDAC office.

According to the statement, healthcare professionals and consumers are encouraged to report adverse events experienced with the use of the product to the nearest NAFDAC office.

“The product authenticity and physical condition should be carefully checked. Members of the public in possession of the product should discontinue the sale or use and submit stock to the nearest NAFDAC office.”

As reported by Channels Television, five of the United Kingdom stores discovered that Caro White Intensive Care Lightening Beauty Cream, sold via eBay, posed a serious chemical risk to consumers.

This was following an analysis conducted on the 7th of July 2023.

The cream was found to contain 422mg/kg (0.042% w/w) clobetasol propionate, a substance prohibited in cosmetic products.

