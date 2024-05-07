Man's Smooth Handwriting with Pen and Paper Looks Like Calligraphy, Video Goes Viral
- An intriguing video showing a man’s unique and beautiful handwriting has left social media users in awe
- In the video which quickly went viral, the man wrote skillfully in a way that seemed like the words were typed
- Netizens who watched the video admired the man’s handwriting in the comments section and applauded him
A man's beautiful handwriting has captivated netizens on social media due to its likeness to calligraphy.
The man whose handwriting seemed like it was typed with a computer font received accolades from impressed netizens.
Man flaunts his smooth handwriting online
The talented man identified on Instagram as @makworld22 showcased his beautiful and unique handwriting in a video on his page.
In the clip, he wrote each letter slowly with perfection, leaving a little space on top and below each word.
He captioned the video:
“What’s your favorite writing style?”
Reactions trail video of man's unique handwriting
Netizens who watched the video on TikTok were left in awe as they stormed the comments section to react.
@eddy_bonga reacted:
“Imagine writing like this in an exam. Whew!”
@_lindamomo518 said:
“I would love to write like this, but look how long it takes. Unless you are writing a leisurely letter, who has time to do it.”
@ruthanng.silv said:
“That impression looks like it is done by a typewriter. Awesome.”
@millydodd66gmailcom said:
“Such perfection.”
@judithmurphy722 racted:
“Perfectly spaced between the bottom of the letters and the printed line, amazing.”
@sea_tui reacted:
“Oh Mahn I wish I could write like this.”
@andreahastilow reacted:
“WOW! I could watch you write for ages. I like to print more than flow with my letters. I would like to learn this style. I admire people whose writing looks elegant, many older people write in almost a scripted style & I love it.”
@daniadamiad said:
“Great job, nice writing.”
Watch the video below:
Lady with perfect handwriting gets huge job
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a beautiful young lady whose handwriting could be mistaken for a computer font stunned many online.
The proud Nigerian girl, Emediong Essien, appreciated her teacher for coaching her and her classmates on writing neatly and perfectly.
