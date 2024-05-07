Global site navigation

Man's Smooth Handwriting with Pen and Paper Looks Like Calligraphy, Video Goes Viral
Man's Smooth Handwriting with Pen and Paper Looks Like Calligraphy, Video Goes Viral

by  Ankrah Shalom
  • An intriguing video showing a man’s unique and beautiful handwriting has left social media users in awe
  • In the video which quickly went viral, the man wrote skillfully in a way that seemed like the words were typed
  • Netizens who watched the video admired the man’s handwriting in the comments section and applauded him

A man's beautiful handwriting has captivated netizens on social media due to its likeness to calligraphy.

The man whose handwriting seemed like it was typed with a computer font received accolades from impressed netizens.

Man's fine handwriting goes viral
Man shows off handwriting like computer font Photo credit: Majority World/ Getty images, makworld22/Instagram. Depicted person has no relationship with story. Photo for illustration only.
Man flaunts his smooth handwriting online

The talented man identified on Instagram as @makworld22 showcased his beautiful and unique handwriting in a video on his page.

In the clip, he wrote each letter slowly with perfection, leaving a little space on top and below each word.

He captioned the video:

“What’s your favorite writing style?”

Reactions trail video of man's unique handwriting

Netizens who watched the video on TikTok were left in awe as they stormed the comments section to react.

@eddy_bonga reacted:

“Imagine writing like this in an exam. Whew!”

@_lindamomo518 said:

“I would love to write like this, but look how long it takes. Unless you are writing a leisurely letter, who has time to do it.”

@ruthanng.silv said:

“That impression looks like it is done by a typewriter. Awesome.”

@millydodd66gmailcom said:

“Such perfection.”

@judithmurphy722 racted:

“Perfectly spaced between the bottom of the letters and the printed line, amazing.”

@sea_tui reacted:

“Oh Mahn I wish I could write like this.”

@andreahastilow reacted:

“WOW! I could watch you write for ages. I like to print more than flow with my letters. I would like to learn this style. I admire people whose writing looks elegant, many older people write in almost a scripted style & I love it.”

@daniadamiad said:

“Great job, nice writing.”

Watch the video below:

Lady with perfect handwriting gets huge job

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a beautiful young lady whose handwriting could be mistaken for a computer font stunned many online.

The proud Nigerian girl, Emediong Essien, appreciated her teacher for coaching her and her classmates on writing neatly and perfectly.

Source: Legit.ng

