The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has taken up the sexual harassment against Professor Cyril Ndifon

The anti-graft agency has filed four count charges against Prof Ndifon, bordering on sexual harassment, official corruption and abuse of office

The suspect is the suspended Dean of the Faculty of Law, University of Calabar (UNICAL) in Cross River state

Professor Cyril Ndifon, the suspended Dean of the Faculty of Law, University of Calabar (UNICAL) has been charged over alleged sexual harassment against some of his students.

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) filed the criminal charge in the sheet number: FHC/ABJ/CR/511/2023.

According to a statement posted on its X page @icpcnigeria, the anti-graft agency said Ndifon is been charged on four (4) counts bordering on sexual harassment, official corruption and abuse of office contrary to sections 8, 18 and 19 of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000.

The ICPC, on its website, said the senior lecturer would be arraigned in court on a date to be given by the court.

“That you, Professor CYRIL OSIM NDIFON (m) between June-September, 2023 at Calabar, within the jurisdiction of this honourable Court, and while being a public officer charged with responsibility for the certification of students as fit in learning and character as a prerequisite for the award of Bachelor’s degree in law and admission into the Nigeria Law School, used your office and position as the Dean, Faculty of Law, University of Calabar to gratify yourself by soliciting for n*de photographs and videos from one Ms ABC (not real name), a year 2 diploma student of the University of Calabar, through WhatsApp chats on your telephone number 0803*** and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under S. 19 of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000.” the

UNICAL suspends dean over alleged sexual harassment

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the management of UNICAL suspended Prof. Ndifon over allegations of sexual harassment of female law students at the institution.

Prof Ndifon's suspension was announced on Thursday, August 17 and was effected under the statutory provisions of the extant laws and policies guiding the institution.

Sexual harassment: UNICAL makes serious move

Meanwhile, UNICAL management probed the sexual harassment allegation levelled against Ndifon.

Professor Ndifon was accused of sexual harassment and assault by some students who staged protests against him on Monday.

But the professor denied the allegation, adding that the protesting students were being sponsored by individuals who have issues with him in the faculty.

