Musa Aliyu, the chairman of the ICPC, has met with the investigative reporter Umar Audu, who unravelled the issuance of fake degrees in Benin and Togo's universities

According to the anti-graft agency, the commission sought more information from the undercover reporter

Audu, in his report, revealed how government officials encouraged the fraudulent business of certificate racketeering

FCT, Abuja - The chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC), Musa Aliyu, has met with undercover reporter Umar Audu after the latter uncovered fake degrees given by mushroom universities in Benin and Togo.

According to a tweet from the anti-graft agency, while meeting the reporter, the ICPC sought information from him to help the anti-graft agency look into academic fraud.

ICPC meets undercover reporters over fate certificate degrees in Benin, Togo

Source: Twitter

How undercover reporter reveals certificate racketeering in Benin, Togo

Recall that DAILY NIGERIAN, in an article released on December 30, 2023, revealed how corrupt government employees enabled the fraudulent business of certificate racketeering.

According to the article, reporter Umar Audu of Ecole Supérieure de Gestion et de Technologies, ESGT, Cotonou, Benin Republic, “finished” the four-year curriculum in less than two months.

He was able to get the certificate without having to apply, register, study, or take any tests.

How government employees help sustain ticket racketeering business in Benin, Togo

Despite the reporter never crossing any Nigerian borders, an immigration officer managed to get his passport stamped by both Nigerian and Beninois immigration officials so that he could participate in the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

The tweet reads in part:

“The investigation into Ecole Superieure de Gestion et de Technologies (ESGT) in Cotonou reveals a concerning situation where degrees are allegedly awarded in as little as six weeks, bypassing standard academic procedures like application, registration, coursework, and examinations.

“In response to these critical allegations, the ICPC is embarking on a thorough investigation. This probe will rigorously examine the networks and individuals engaged in these malpractices, with the objective of restoring and preserving the integrity of our educational system."

