“He Go Buy Wizkid”: Davido Splashes Millions on Richard Mille Watch Amid Beef, Fans React
- Davido's logistics manager, Isreal DMW, has re-shared a picture of the singer flaunting a new Richard Mille watch
- The new watch, reported to be worth about $400,000 (Over N400m), is the latest of Davido's many collections
- Davido's new Richard Mille watch comes amid his ongoing feud with his colleague Wizkid, spurring reactions online
Nigerian music star David Adeleke 'Davido' has acquired a new Richard Mille wristwatch amid his ongoing popularity contest with Ayo Balogun Wizkid.
Davido's logistics manager and personal aide, Isreal DMW, shared a picture of Davido flaunting the new watch.
Caption the picture which he shared on his Instastory, Isreal DMW wrote:
"My Oga, My Oga."
Slide the post below to see a picture Isreal DMW post:
Davido's Richard Mille reportedly costs about $400,000, which is Over N400m.
Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Davido made headlines after acquiring an electric car.
Netizens react as Davido splashes millions on new watch
Several netizens claimed the DMW label boss was sending an indirect message to Wizkid, his now arch-rival. Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, read them below:
ibrahim_nuhu_abdullahi:
"Both no reach wizkid’s 1M USD chain."
dominicvibez:
"I wan make David even buy wizkid use am do pet."
chuka.godswill:
"Vanity upon vanity"
adesanmi147:
"Davido go still buy wizkid as a pet."
akinpelumi_001:
"This one just put Wizkid and Burna Boy networth for hand."
ibaajamal01:
"Nah monii you dey always use to force urself to everybody even your fans nah bcos of moniii den like you. Meanwhile all of us were fc b4 nah giveaway separate us and still yet we no phor."
jakarta2474:
"Cho Cho Cho ## I no mention anyone name ooo."
iamnonsochase231:
"Wetin concern us. He sha buy am for himself so nah him and him family business be that one oooo! Wizkid una daddy and popsy forever."
