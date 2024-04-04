The federal government has increased the electricity tariff for consumers under the Band A category

According to the new tariff, the Band A customers are to be paying N225 from the current N66 kilowatt per hour

However, Ikeja Electric has released a list of communities under Band A as well as those under Band B, C, D and E

Ikeja, Lagos - Through the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), the federal government has announced an increment in the electricity tariff for consumers under the Band A classification.

Musliu Oseni, the vice chairman of the NERC, announced the development on Wednesday, March 3, stating that customers will now pay N225 from the current N66 kilowatt per hour (KW/h).

Ikeja Electric releases a list of communities under Band A, B, C, D, and E

Source: Twitter

How many hours of electricity Band A get

According to the Ikeja Electric Distribution Company (IKEDC), customers categorised as Band A are those who get 20-24 hours of electricity supply on a daily basis. Those under Band B are the ones who get a daily electricity supply of 16 to 20 hours.

The Punch reported that those in Band C are customers who enjoy an electricity supply of 12 to 16 hours daily. Those in Band D get eight to 12 hours, while subscribers in Band E enjoy four to eight hours on a daily basis.

Oseni, who spoke at a press conference in Abuja, disclosed that customers in Band A constituted 15 per cent of the 12 million electricity customers in the country, adding that this is about 1.8 million subscribers.

The NERC boss stressed that the review would not affect subscribers on the other bands.

List of communities under Band A,B,C,D and E in IKEDC

Below is a list of Lagos communities of the bands that are electricity subscribers under the IKEDC as shared by The Cable in tweets:

Source: Legit.ng