The PDP has again lost some of its prominent members to the APC in Ebonyi state as defection continued to rock the party

Sylvester Ogbaga, a former lawmaker who represented the Abakaliki/Izzi Federal Constituency and an ex-governorship candidate in the state, left the PDP for the APC

Prominent among those joining the ship was former senator Sylvanus Ngugi Ngele, a one-time member of the PDP national working committee

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has continued to lose its prominent members to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ebonyi state.

PDP's prominent members who just left the party for the APC are Hon. Sylvester Ogbaga, the former lawmaker representing the Abakaliki/Izzi Federal Constituency and former governorship aspirant in the 2023 general elections.

Former PDP national working committee member joined APC

Sylvanus Ngugi Ngele, a former senator and ex-member of the PDP national working committee, and other executive members joined the ship, The Punch reported.

According to Vanguard, the defection ceremony was held on Saturday, May 4, at the Abakaliki local government headquarters, Nkaliki.

The two PDP bigwigs who spoke at the event said that their reason for dumping the opposition was that the party was unable to produce a governor from the Izzi clan, a feat the APC has achieved. Ogbaga and Senator Ngele said such development was in line with the state's existing equity charter.

Why PDP members are joining APC

They commended Governor Francis Nwifuru's administration, which was anchored on the need for the people's charter, adding that it was their main reason for joining the APC. They said the move would bring more democratic dividends to the people of the state.

Some prominent members of the PDP in the Abakaliki LGA and Victor Nwoko, the lawmaker representing the good people of Abakaliki North in the state house of assembly, were welcomed and received in the APC last Monday, May 29, when the state's first lady, Mary-Maudlin Nwifuru, visited the council.

Primate Ayodele predicts end of PDP

Legit.ng earlier reported that the PDP had been predicted to meet its final destruction by August 2014 as the internal crisis rocking the opposition gets deeper.

Primate Elijah Ayodele, the spiritual leader of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, spoke on the fate of the party in a fresh revelation.

Ayodele said there are plans to destroy the party and urged concerned members to put the right strategy in place to avert the destruction.

