BREAKING: Tinubu Appoints New ICPC Chairman, Secretary, Details Emerge

State House, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday, October 17, appointed a new management team for the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC).

According to a statement released by Ajuri Ngelale, the presidential spokesperson, Dr. Musa Adamu Aliyu was named the Chairman/Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the agency while Clifford Okwudiri Oparaodu was appointed Secretary.

New ICPC chairman named

Legit.ng learnt that the latest appointments are pending confirmation by the Senate.

The position of Secretary to the Commission does not require Senate confirmation and, therefore, by the directive of President Tinubu, the appointment of Oparaodu as Secretary of the Commission takes immediate effect.

Meanwhile, the president has approved a 90-day pre-end of tenure leave for the outgoing ICPC chairman, Professor Bolaji Owasanoye.

The presidency's statement partly reads:

"President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of a new management team for the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), pending Senate confirmation."

Who is new ICPC chairperson, Musa Aliyu?

Musa Aliyu, the new ICPC boss, is a former Attorney General of Jigawa state. He held the position since September 2019.

The ICPC helmsman holds Bachelors, Masters and Doctorate degrees in Law. He was named as a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN)-designate in October 2023.

