President Bola Tinubu has sworn in Musa Adamu as the new Chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).

The ceremony, which was performed in the Council Chambers of the State House, just ahead of the Federal Executive Council (FEC), also saw the swearing-in of the Chairman of the Federal Civil Service Commission (FCSC), Professor Tunji Olaopa, and eleven other members of the Commission.

According to a citation read by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, the new ICPC Chairman served as the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice in Jigsaw State, between 2019 and 2023.

The new Chairman of the Federal Civil Service Commission, Professor Olaopa, from Oyo State, is an academic and former Permanent Secretary, who has had his stint both at the university and served as Permanent Secretary across five ministries.

