The EFCC has approached the Court of Appeal, Abuja, to withdraw the appeal it filed to set aside the interim injunction that barred it from arresting the immediate past governor of Kogi state, Yahaya Bello, for trial

EFCC, in its notice of discontinuance, explained its reason for its decision to terminate further proceedings on the appeal

Legit.ng reports that the EFCC has already charged Bello with 19 counts of money laundering involving over N80 billion at the federal high court in Abuja but has been unable to prosecute him due to difficulties in arresting him

FCT, Abuja - The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has filed a notice of withdrawal to halt an appeal against an order of a Kogi high court restraining the agency from arresting Yahaya Bello, the immediate past governor of the state.

In the notice filed on Monday, April 22, and signed by its counsel, J.S Okutepa, a senior advocate of Nigeria (SAN), the EFCC said the withdrawal is predicated on the fact that events have overtaken the appeal, Daily Trust reported.

The commission also admitted that the appeal was filed out of the time allowed by law, according to Channels Television.

A copy of the EFCC's notice of discontinuance partly reads:

"The Appellant herein intends to and do hereby wholly withdraw her appeal against the respondent in the above-mentioned appeal.

“This notice of withdrawal is predicated on the fact that; on the 17th April 2024, the application filed by the appellant herein was overtaken by the decision of the same high court of Kogi state in the case of Alhaji Yahaya Bello Vs EFCC- Suit No: HCL/68m/2024, per A. I. Jamil."

