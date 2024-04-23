Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public journalism.

FCT, Abuja - The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has frozen more than 300 accounts linked to illicit foreign exchange (FX) trading.

The Cable noted this update on Monday, April 23.

The online newspaper said speaking in Abuja on Tuesday, Ola Olukoyede, EFCC’s chairman, disclosed that the EFCC secured a court order to freeze the accounts.

Channels Television quoted the EFCC boss as saying the anti-graft agency has discovered another worse scheme other than the cryptocurrency trading platform, Binance.

Olukoyede said:

“We got an order to freeze those accounts imagine what would have happened if we didn’t seize those accounts.

“There are people in this country doing worse than Binance."

Olukoyede stated that over 15 billion dollars passed through one of the platforms in the last year, which was not regulated by financial regulators.

