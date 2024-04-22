Wale Akinterinwa, a former commissioner for finance in Ondo state, is now in the custody of the EFCC

It was gathered that Akinterinwa is in being detain by the anti-graft commission over misappropriation of state funds

Akinterinwa, who served under former Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, is one of the APC governorship aspirants in the Saturday, April 20, primary election

Ondo - The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has detained an All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship aspirant in Ondo, Wale Akinterinwa.

Akinterinwa is in the EFCC's custody over an ongoing probe of his tenure as commissioner for finance during former Governor Rotimi Akeredolu's administration in which he served for more than seven years.

The commission detailed to detain Wale Akinterinwa over the APC gubernatorial primary

Source: Facebook

A source who spoke with newsmen on the issue disclosed that the former Ondo commissioner is being investigated for alleged mismanagement of billions of Naira.

The ant-graft commission said the timing of Akinterinwa's detention was at its discretion even if he was allowed to participate in the just-concluded governorship primary election of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

Akinterinwa was reportedly invited some weeks ago by the anti-graft body for interaction on some allegations but he did not honour the invitation until Thursday, April 18.

A source, who spoke with The Nation said:

“In the past few weeks, the EFCC invited Akinterinwa for interrogation on the red flag on some issues during his tenure as Commissioner for Finance. But he has not been forthcoming.

“The commission had the option to declare him wanted, but it exercised restraint to avoid being dragged into politics because he was an aspirant for the APC governorship primary.

“But Akinterinwa voluntarily reported to the EFCC in Abuja. He was taken into custody for quizzing.

“Akinterinwa is still in our custody. We did not arrest or pick him up, but he came up to respond to our long-overdue invitation. I can tell you that his detention has no political undertone.”

APC declares winner in Ondo guber primary poll

Meanwhile, Ondo state governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, had been declared winner of the All Progressives Congress (APC) primary election.

As announced through the official X (formerly Twitter) handle of the APC in the early hours of Monday, April 23, Aiyedatiwa defeated 15 other candidates.

Source: Legit.ng