FCT, Abuja - Former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Timi Frank, has commended the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over its effort to prosecute former Kogi state governor, Yahaya Bello.

Frank urged the anti-graft agency to extend its investigation to allegedly corrupt former governors, ministers, and public officials.

Timi Frank tells EFCC to extend probe to other former governors

He said allegedly corrupt public officials associated with the administration of ex-President Muhammadu Buhari and President Bola Tinubu should be probed.

He made this known in a statement made available to Legit.ng in Abuja, on Tuesday, April 23.

The political analyst said the EFCC's action against Bello is a positive step in the fight against corruption.

"We commend the EFCC for its efforts in pursuing Yahaya Bello's prosecution. However, we urge the agency to also investigate other former governors, including Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Nyesom Wike, whose alleged corrupt practices have been reported to the EFCC."

Why EFCC need to extend probe to others

He urged the EFCC to show the same level of commitment in addressing allegations against other corrupt individuals.

Frank said EFCC needs to extend its investigation to other individuals accused of corruption to avoid giving the impression that its actions against Bello were merely a witch hunt because he contested the Presidential primary election of the All Progressives Congress (APC) against President Bola Tinubu.

The Bayelsa state-born politician said that individuals who support Tinubu's government seem to evade prosecution while those critical of it are pursued.

Frank warned that if the anti-graft agency continues to neglect its duty to investigate allegations against individuals like the FCT minister, they will make the petitions public to shed light on their actions while in office and compel the EFCC to take action.

"Hence, we urge the EFCC to demonstrate its commitment to combating corruption in Nigeria by actively pursuing all individuals accused of corrupt practices, not just a select few."

Bello discloses why he’s afraid to appear in court

Legit.ng earlier reported that Bello said he is willing to appear before the Federal High Court in Abuja but he is afraid.

Bello said he is afraid of being arrested and taken into custody by the EFCC operatives.

A member of Bello’s legal team, Adeola Adedipe, urged the court to revoke the exparte order of arrest it had previously imposed on the former governor

