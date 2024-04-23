EFCC chairman, Ola Olukoyede, has vowed to resign from his position should the former governor of Kogi state, Yahaya Bello, was not prosecuted

Olukoyede, at a press conference, vowed that all those who obstructed the arrest of the former governor would also face prosecution

The EFCC chairman called for Nigerians' support, adding that the effort of the agency has helped in stabilising the naira against the dollar

FCT, Abuja - Ola Olukoyede, the chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has threatened to ensure that the former governor of Kogi state, Yahaya Bello, is prosecuted and follows the matter to a logical conclusion.

At a press conference at the EFCC headquarters at Jabi in Abuja on Tuesday, April 23, Olukoyede vowed that he would resign as chairman of the anti-graft agency if the former governor escaped prosecution.

Yahaya Bello: EFCC to arrest many people

Channels TV reported that he also said that all those involved in the obstruction of arresting the former governor would face justice in due time.

The anti-graft agency is moving to prosecute the former governor on 19 charges of money laundering, breach of trust, and misappropriation of funds worth N80.2 billion, The Punch reported.

Olukoyode maintained that he and his team would not lose strength in sanitising the country, no matter the number of attacks against the EFCC.

How EFCC help to strengthen naira against dollar

The chairman of the anti-graft agency then said that the EFCC needed Nigerians' support to achieve success, adding that Nigeria would fail if the commission failed. According to him, the agency's efforts had helped increase the value of the naira in the forex market.

On the other hand, the EFCC has served a copy of the charge sheet of fraud allegation worth N80bn against the lawyer of the former governor, Abdulwahab Mohamed.

This was to adhere to the order of Justice Emeka Nwite of the Federal High Court in Abuja on Tuesday, April 23, following Bello's absence from court.

EFCC arrests Hadi Sirika

Legit.ng earlier reported that Hadi Sirika, the former minister of aviation under the administration of the immediate past President Muhammadu Buhari, has reportedly been arrested by the EFCC.

Sirika was reportedly arrested over an ongoing investigation of money laundering worth N8,069,176,864.00.

According to sources, Sirika was alleged to have awarded a fraudulent contract to a company owned by his brother, Abubakar Sirika.

