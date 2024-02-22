The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has arrested an airline captain complicit in a N1 billion forex scam

The suspect was apprehended following a formal complaint submitted to the Kaduna Zonal command by the victim

The victim paid N1 billion into the suspect account and was expecting the equivalent in US dollars, but it never came

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested a man who claimed to be an airline captain for defrauding a customer of N1 billion in a foreign exchange deal.

The suspect, identified as Captain Nuhu Haruna, was arrested by the operatives of the Kaduna Zonal Command of the EFCC following a petition from the victim.

EFCC arrests a fake pilot for scamming an unsuspecting victim of N1 billion.

Source: Twitter

The Vanguard reported that the victim alleged that he met Haruna in December 2023 through a mutual acquaintance who introduced him as a reliable source of foreign currency.

He said he paid N1 billion into Haruna's account, expecting to receive the equivalent amount in dollars. However, he never received the money and discovered that Haruna had given him fake evidence of payment.

The spokesman, Dele Oyewale, confirmed the arrest in a statement on Tuesday. He said that a preliminary investigation revealed that Haruna had used the money to buy properties and vehicles for his personal use and for his purported airline company, Air Unity Aviation Services.

"Haruna, who claimed to be an airline captain, allegedly diverted the money for his personal use by buying properties and vehicles which he intended to use for the start up of his alleged airline company, Air Unity Aviation Services," Oyewale said.

He added that Haruna had acquired a house worth N155 million, another property valued at N350 million and three 18-seater Toyota Hiace buses bearing the logo of Air Unity Aviation Services. He also bought four luxury cars with the money.

Oyewale said that Haruna would be arraigned as soon as investigations are concluded.

