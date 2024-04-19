The Federal High Court in Abuja has upheld the “no case” submission by Mohammed Bello Adoke, former attorney-general of the federation, on charges of money laundering by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

During the hearing on Friday, April 19, the presiding judge, Inyang Ekwo, noted that the EFCC did not provide any evidence to prove the essential elements of the offence against Adoke.

Justice Ekwo, therefore, upheld the no-case submission, discharging and acquitting Adoke.

Before the ruling, the judge had stated held that the EFCC failed to establish a prima facie case against Adoke.

However, the judge ruled that Abubakar Aliyu, a property developer, the second defendant, has to open his defence because he has a case to answer on some of the charges against him, The Cable reports.

