Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, and Prof. Banji Akintoye have said they know nothing about the invasion of a key government facility in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital

Legit.ng reports that Yoruba Nation agitators laid siege on the Oyo state government secretariat on Saturday, April 13

The reason behind this onslaught is not immediately clear but the agitators hoisted flags of Yoruba Nation

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public journalism.

Ibadan, Oyo state - Sunday Adeyemo, the Yoruba Nation activist popularly known as Sunday Igboho, on Saturday, April 13, said he knows nothing about the invasion of the Oyo state government secretariat earlier in the day.

Speaking through Olayomi Koiki, his media aide during a Facebook Live monitored by Legit.ng, Igboho distanced himself from the infraction.

Sunday Igboho denies orchestrating attack on Oyo government's secretariat. Photo credit: Sunday Igboho

Source: Facebook

Igboho said:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

“I know nothing about it and I don’t know those behind it. If we want to organise a rally or any Yoruba Nation activity, we usually make an announcement beforehand.

“Any person that said he is agitating for Yoruba Nation and is going to attack government facilities, that person or group is on his own; I don’t know anything about it.”

Speaking in a similar vein, Professor Banji Akintoye, the former leader of Ilana Omo Oodua, alleged that another separatist leader, Abiola Onitiri, was behind the incident in Oyo state.

Akintoye said:

“I have spoken to Sunday Igboho. Some people sent them to make sure that they disrupt the Yoruba self-determination struggle.

“I was informed a few minutes ago that some people who said they are followers of Onitiri have come to take over the government of Yorubaland, and that they have arrived in Ibadan. We in this struggle don’t act in that manner.

“We are agitating for Yoruba Nation in a peaceful and orderly manner.”

Watch the video below:

Read more about Yoruba Nation:

'Buhari sent DSS to kill me', Igboho

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Igboho alleged that ex-President Muhammadu Buhari sent operatives of the Department of State Service (DSS) to kill him.

Igboho stated that he only returned to Nigeria believing in divine guidance.

Source: Legit.ng