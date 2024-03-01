Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public journalism.

FCT, Abuja - The Nigerian Army has said that if Sunday Adeyemo ‘Igboho’ is focused on making the security situation in Nigeria better, it has no problem with the Yoruba Nation agitator.

The Army, however, said if what Igboho is saying is to disregard the Armed forces, “definitely, he is out of line”.

Sunday Igboho is calling for the southwest of the country – largely populated with the Yoruba tribe – to break away from Nigeria. Photo credits: Defence Headquarters Nigeria, Shina Peller

Major-General Edward Buba, the director, defence media operations, stated this while answering a question from the press during the Army activities' briefing on Thursday, February 29.

Guardian newspaper also noted the Army's stance on Friday, March 1.

He said:

"I have not seen the video where he (Igboho) made that statement (threatening herdsmen he considers killer Fulanis), but one thing I must say is that people and communities are always welcome.

"If what he said is to make the situation better, he is welcomed, but if what he is saying is that we should disregard the armed forces of Nigeria, definitely, he is out of line because that is against Nigeria's constitution.”

He added:

“When I watch that video, I will give the necessary response.”

Watch the video of Maj.-Gen. Buba's response below:

Legit.ng reports that since his return to Nigeria on February 22, Igboho has been captured on video making threats to herdsmen he considers killer Fulanis.

The 51-year-old has also continued his separatist agitation, insisting that Nigeria must split.

Hailed as a hero by his supporters, Igboho is seen as a dangerous rabble-rouser by Nigerian authorities. He is being seen as violent-inclined and has been accused of inciting ethnic hatred.

More to follow...

