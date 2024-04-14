The Nigerian military has reacted to reports that it's men were responsible for the murder of a hotel manager in the southeast state

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ), in a statement on Sunday by Brigadier General Tukur Gusau, disclosed that the unfortunate incident is being investigated

Some soldiers allegedly killed one of the section managers of Hotel Royal Damgrete, Umuahia, Abia state where a Nigerian Air Force cadet reportedly drowned in the swimming pool

Abia state, Umuahia - The Defence Headquarters said it has launched a probe of military personnel who interrogated four hotel staff where a cadet of the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) died.

Military reacts as NAF cadet dies in Abia hotel pool. Brigadier General Tukur Gusau said an investigation is ongoing on the matter. Photo credit: @TukurGusauDDI

What really happened at the hotel in Umuahia?

On Saturday, April 13, SaharaReporters confirmed that the cadet allegedly drowned at Damgrete Hotel Swimming Facility Umuahia, Abia state, on Tuesday, April 9.

The manager, Achimugu James Etubi who hailed from Kogi state, was the head of the food and beverage department of the hotel located on Factory Road.

He was reportedly tortured to death by the soldiers on Friday morning at the military barracks.

Nigerian Military reacts to death of cadet, hotel manager

In response to recent allegations of torture leading to the death of the hotel manager in Umuahia, the Nigerian military has issued a statement on the incident and noted that an investigation is ongoing on the matter, The Nation reported.

The Director of Defence Information, Brig.-Gen. Tukur Gusau, said in a statement on Sunday, April 14, that after the death of the cadet, troops of Operation UDO KA in Abia state invited four staff of the hotel for interrogation to “ascertain the actual cause of his death.”

According to him, after questioning, the staff were released to go.

He said:

“While it is heartbreaking and unfortunate to hear about the news of the demise of one of the staff, Operation UDO KA as a professional military organisation that operates within the ambit of the laws, has arrested all personnel involved in the interrogation process and preliminary investigation ongoing to ascertain the actual cause of death of the said hotel staff.”

