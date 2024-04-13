Claims have emerged that Delta state commissioner for youth development, Agbateyiniro Weyinmi, was found in possession of a sack containing guns

Legit.ng reports that those circulating the claim insinuated that Weyinmi is a killer and cult member

A fact-checking platform investigated the claim and shared its findings in a report published recently

Asaba, Delta state - A verified Facebook user, Fejiro Oliver, recently made a post alleging that Agbateyiniro Weyinmi, the Delta state commissioner for youth development, was found in possession of a sack containing guns.

Legit.ng reports that Weyinmi assumed office in August 2023 and is one of the most prominent cabinet members of the Sheriff Oborevwori administration.

Posts claiming Weyinmi Agbateyiniro, a commissioner in Delta state, was caught in possession of guns, are concocted.

In another post, Oliver wrote:

“Killers and cultists as Delta state government appointees.”

As of Saturday, April 13, 2024, the post has garnered over 60 reactions, 103+ comments, and five shares.

Due to the sensitive nature of the claim, a fact-checking platform, Dubawa, said it decided to investigate the allegation.

Delta commissioner quashes alleged gun possession

The platform disclosed that it contacted the commissioner in question who debunked the claim, noting that he has already filed a petition to the inspector general of police (IGP's) office.

Wenyimi said:

“Check his (Oliver's) Facebook account and see how notorious he is with lies and blackmailing.

"A petition on this to the IGP office has also been generated to help sustain this investigation to the very zenith of police investigation in this country.

"Be rest assured that this case will be followed to a logical conclusion and no stone will be left unturned until this case is concluded."

2 former commissioners die in two days

Earlier, Legit.ng reported the death of Joseph Ajirioghene Ogeh, a former Delta state commissioner for housing.

Ogeh, an architect, died barely 24 hours after Isoko nation lost renowned historian and former commissioner for education, Prof. Abednego Ekoko.

Ogeh reportedly died after he collapsed at midnight at his residence in Warri.

