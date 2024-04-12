The Nigeria Defence Headquarters in Abuja said soldiers are making the terrorists pay a much heavier price during operations

FCT, Abuja - The Nigeria Defence Headquarters in Abuja said 188 terrorists have been killed and 330 arrested by soldiers across the northern parts in the last week.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Director, Defence Media Operations, Maj. Gen. Edward Buba on Friday, April 12.

DHQ says 188 terrorists killed, 330 arrested in one week Photo credit: @HQNigerianArmy

Buba added that troops also rescued 133 kidnapped persons across the country within the period under review, The Punch review.

“Troops will continue to operate with tremendous force against terrorists across the country. During the week under review, troops neutralised 188 and arrested 330 persons. Troops also rescued 133 kidnapped hostages.”

He stated that the Nigerian army is making the terrorists pay a much heavier price during operations.

“The armed forces are working decisively to kill the terrorists, stop the insecurity, and ensure the safety of citizens. Accordingly, we are making the terrorists pay a much heavier price than we have been forced to pay.”

He boosted that the army is in a strong position to win the ongoing war against terrorists.

“The military is in a good and strong position in the war against terrorists with many terrorist leaders killed. We will continue to provide security for citizens with the tools at our disposal.”

According to Leadership, the Defence spokesperson also said the troops recovered 270 assorted weapons and 5,083 assorted ammunition including 122 AK-47 rifles, 47 dane guns, 24 automatic pump action guns etc

Court issues order to DHQ over 313 terrorists

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian military was ordered to release 313 suspected terrorists currently in detention.

A federal high court in Borno state gave the order, citing a lack of evidence from the military to sustain their detainment after investigation.

The Defence spokesperson disclosed the development at a briefing in Abuja on Thursday, March 28.

