The Nigerian Army University has been thrown into mourning following the death of one of its famous lecturers

According to reports, Brig. Gen. Ali Williams Butu (retd), reportedly died at the age of 58 in a private hospital in Abuja after a short illness

The governor of Taraba state, Dr. Agbu Kefas, has reacted to the Butu’s untimely demise, describing it as "a significant loss"

Borno state, Maiduguri - Brig. Gen. Ali Williams Butu (rtd), an Associate Professor of Geography and Dean, Faculty of Environmental Sciences at the Nigerian Army University, Biu, Borno state, is dead.

Brig. Gen. Ali Williams Butu (retd), a professor at the Army University died at the age of 58. Photo credit: Brig. Gen. Ali Williams Butu (retd)

Who is Brig. Gen. Ali Williams Butu (rtd)?

As reported by Daily Trust on Friday, April 12, Butu, hailed from the Takum local government area of Taraba state.

As reported by The Punch, the retired Army General died in a private hospital in Abuja after a brief illness at the age of 58 years and will be buried on Saturday, April 27, at Butu village, Km 5, Takum-Kashimbilla Road in the Takum LGA of Taraba state.

Taraba gov confirmed Butu's death, mourns

Reacting, Governor Agbu Kefas of Taraba described Butu’s death as shocking and painful, describing it as a great loss to the state and the nation.

In a statement by his special adviser on media and digital communication, Emmanuel Bello, the governor said Butu died at a time when the state and the entire nation needed his wisdom and leadership most.

“Despite General Butu’s accomplishments, he lived an exemplary life and was modest throughout his earthly existence. The nation and indeed the world have lost an intellectual, a forthright personality and an icon for the planet conservation causes,” he said.

