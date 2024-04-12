The sentencing of Idris Okuneye, aka Bobrisky, to six months imprisonment, has triggered criticisms from Nigerians

Human rights lawyer and activist Deji Adeyanju expressed concern over the harshness of Bobrisky's six-month jail sentence without option of fine

Adeyanju suggested that a softer punishment, such as community service, could be more appropriate for victimless crimes like Naira mutilation

FCT, Abuja - The conviction of Idris Okuneye, the famous crossdresser known as Bobrisky, who was recently arrested and arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for mutilation of the naira, has sparked fresh outrage and criticism again the Nigerian legal system.

Deji Adeyanju, human rights lawyer and founder of Deji Adeyanju & Partners, said the conviction of Bobrisky to a six-month jail term without option of fine was harsh.

Bobrisky could have been given community service - Adeyanju

Speaking exclusively with Legit.ng, Adeyanju said that his submission on the judgement was not to criticize the judge but rather to say that a soft punishment should have been handed out due to Bobrisky's cooperation with the EFCC to save the court time and resources.

He said:

"I am simply advocating for a more nuanced approach, particularly for victimless crimes like Naira mutilation. Instead of resorting to imprisonment like the case of Bobrisky, I believe community service could be a more suitable alternative.

"This would not only serve as a deterrent but also allow offenders to contribute positively to society without the burden of incarceration. Also, there should be extensive sensitization to educate members of the public about the implications of such actions."

Source: Legit.ng