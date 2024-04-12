Things might get very tough for Okuneye Idris Olanrewaju (aka Bobrisky) in Kirikiri Prison, according to Inibehe Effiong

The Nigerian lawyer on Friday, April 12, noted that persons who are not strong in their convictions will have a hard time behind bars

Effiong, however, stated that the convicted crossdresser, with time, will adjust to his new world in prison

A Nigerian public interest and human rights lawyer, Inibehe Effiong, has revealed some challenges Okuneye Idris Olanrewaju (aka Bobrisky) will go through during his jail term in Kiriki Prison, Lagos.

Effiong via X (formerly Twitter) opined that the popular crossdresser will have a difficult experience in the Custodial Centre (prison) because he is not a freedom fighter and does not seem like someone who can stay in a restricted environment under harsh and excruciating conditions.

According to the Nigerian legal practitioner who said the main key to surviving imprisonment is mental strength and courage, the prison wall only breaks those who are not driven by strong convictions.

The Nigerian lawyer said money cannot do everything for Bobrisky

Effiong stated that Bobrisky will be confronted by a culture shock when he enters Ikoyi Prison and realises that it is a different world from what he knows., adding that after a few days, he will begin to adjust to his new world.

He went on in his tweet:

"Money can only ameliorate the hardship there, but it will not shield him from the daily problems and inconveniences of the prison environment.

"This is when he will know who his true friends are. When I was jailed for one month, reality dawn on me that some people who I thought were sympathetic to my cause, actually celebrated my detention. How my enemies felt about it was irrelevant.

"Unluckily for my unfriendly friends and foes, my spirit was free and liberated. My physical restriction didn’t break me at all. I actually added weight in prison and enjoyed long hours of sleep which I never had before and after my one-month imprisonment..."

Bobrisky Finally Admits That He Is a Man in Federal High Court

Bobrisky had confessed to being male during his recent hearing at the Federal High Court in Lagos State on Friday, April 12.

Legit.ng previously broke the news that the controversial act has been sentenced to six months in prison without the possibility of a fine for abusing the naira.

