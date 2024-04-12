Okuneye Idris Olanrewaju, aka Bobrisky, may have erred by agreeing to a plea bargain during his prosecution for naira mutilation by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC)

A prominent member of the defunct presidential transition council on Friday, April 12, asserted that Bobrisky always constitutes a social nuisance but she pities the controversial crossdresser

The Bola Tinubu campaigner, Aderonke Ogunleye-Bello, claimed that Bobrisky fell for a trap, urging Nigerian youths to learn

Ikoyi, Lagos state - One of Nigeria's most famous crossdressers, Idris Okuneye, popularly known as Bobrisky, was on Friday, April 12, sentenced to six months in jail for "spraying" naira banknotes at various social events.

Legit.ng reports that spraying money at an event is technically an offence in Nigeria but it is rare for people to get jailed.

Bobrisky has been sentenced to six months imprisonment without an option of fine for abusing the naira. Photo credit: Economic and Financial Crimes Commission

Following the Nigerian court's verdict, Bobriksy was not given the option of paying a fine.

Reacting to the development, Aderonke Ogunleye-Bello, a member of the media and publicity committee of the defunct Bola Tinubu/Kashim Shettima presidential campaign council, questioned Bobrisky for agreeing to a plea bargain during the legal process that culminated in his jail sentence.

According to Ogunleye-Bello, Bobrisky was ignorant of the law and lacked a good lawyer.

She wrote on her known X (formerly Twitter) handle:

"Bobrisky always constitutes a social nuisance. Following the few moments that I spent with him when he was friends with Tonto Dikeh (a close buddy of mine), I can tell for a fact that he has a nasty personality, as a natural snub, I snubbed him completely. I don't send him.

"But in this case, I pity Bobrisky. He was obviously badly advised. Why did he agree to plea bargain? That was a trap/set-up, and he fell for it. This is a lesson to many young people out there not to ever fall such. Know the law, your right, and have good lawyers in your network."

